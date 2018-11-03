BosaLin X Chisom – PASSA

Tags: Nigeria, South Africa

3 November 2018 No Comment

Nigerian Rapper BosaLin after dropping the visuals to Ekene Maria has followed up with ‘PASSA” a collaboration with fast rising South African based artist Chisom aka Onye Ozi Jesu, who debuts on the Signature Entertainment Imprint. “PASSA” is a slang in the East.

The song is a hustler’s anthem for the streets will relate to. Bump this in the car, in the office or in the club and let them know e ‘PASSA’.

Solo Record will be released in the coming week.

