Kirani AYAT – GUDA – Official Video

After the announcements of his debut album “Aisha’s Sun”, Kirani AYAT has been working tirelessly to give us exceptional content. With the release of his 1st single Di Asa, the Ghanaian based musician followed up with GUDA. His most authentic Afro trap song to date. What he wanted to show the world with this video was the Ghana they don’t see everyday; the sounds, culture, dances, and landscapes. Shot in Bolgatanga by award winning director David Nicol-Sey, and produced by Nova.

