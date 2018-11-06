SA Hip Hop Awards 2018 Nominee List

Tags: South Africa

The 7th Annual South African Hip Hop Awards are just around the corner. Accolades will be given to active members within the industry. Winners receive a statue that is called a Pyramid. The show will boast a number of appearances, live performances and tributes by today’s leading musicians. This will be pre-recorded to be broadcast on SABC 1, SABC 1 will communicate the broadcast details as part of the build up to the awards.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, 19th December at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, where great achievements within the local hip hop culture will be celebrated.

The theme for this year is “Where I’m From”

Check out the full list of nominations here.

