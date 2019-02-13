Home » New Releases

Duane Sin – Gassed Up – New Track

13 February 2019
Created in 2014 / 2015 by the notorious Durban (South Africa) based rapper Duane Sin, Gassed Up details the struggles of being an elite emcee in a new age digital world while paying homage to the Founders.

